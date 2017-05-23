Learn wig making and become a hair pro

Do you know that since women started grooming their natural hair, they hardly fix but wear wigs?
Do you know you can make a living making and selling wigs?
Recently, i read on LIB a testimony of a woman who bought a range rover sport from her Hair Business.
You do not need to have a fore-knowledge in Hair Making before you can start.
In our Upcoming TRAINING, we are going to be teaching you how to make at least 100k monthly from WIG-MAKING, aside learning how to make it.
COURSE OUTLINE:.
Making closures from the scratch.
Making 360 frontal from the scratch.
Making crotchet braids from scratch.
Making of wigs such as Lace wigs
Braid wigs
Wigs with closures
Braids with closures
Hair Colouring
Hair Laundry
Branding & Marketing etc.
You can see this video on our page: https://www.instagram.com/p/BT9Qc-ojBPa/
Date: 25th May to 29th May, 2017
Venue: Suite F-33, Efab Mall Extension, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.
Time: 10am to 1pm- Morning Session
2pm to 5pm- Evening Session.
For further enquiries, call or add on whatsapp us on:
09090009862.
Add on BBM: D88A46A7
IG: @pamperglow
