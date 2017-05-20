Late Prince's six siblings declared heirs to his multimillion-dollar estate

A Minnesota judge on Friday May 19th declared Prince's six siblings to be the rightful heirs to his estate worth as much as $250 million.
According to CBS News, Judge Kevin Eide made the decision based on the fact that the music icon died without a will. He declared that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and his five half-siblings - Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John R. Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson are his rightful heirs.
Although in wake of Prince's death, more than 45 people came forward claiming to be his wife, children, siblings or other relatives including a prison inmate who said he was Prince's son but they all had their claims rejected as a matter of law.
In a statement to PEOPLE, his siblings said, 'We are thrilled and relieved that Judge Eide granted our request to be the official heirs of our brother’s estate. Our ultimate goal is to remain a united front and honor his legacy together as a family and for his fans globally.'
The music legend died from a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park recording studio in his home in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57.
7 comments:
Let the fight btw siblings begin...
Long live LIB
Too much money
... Merited happiness
Good for them
OH...
WATCH AS COSSY EXPOSES HER B00BS IN NEW VIDEO
Issokay seen
wow! That's a whole lot of money.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment