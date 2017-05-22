 Late Moji Olaiya's first daughter, Adunola, Foluke Daramola & Kemi Afolabi pictured with Tinubu in Ikoyi today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

Late Moji Olaiya's first daughter, Adunola, Foluke Daramola & Kemi Afolabi pictured with Tinubu in Ikoyi today

As reported earlier today, the remains of late actress, Moji Olaiya, will be flown back to Nigeria after APC Chieftain, Bola Tinubu, offered his assistance. Pictured above is Foluke Daramola Salako, Kemi Afolabi, Tinubu and Adunola Farounbi, the first daughter of Moji Olaiya at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, after the APC Chieftain handed over the money this morning to the burial committee and Moji's family to fly her remains back to Nigeria for a befitting burial.
Posted by at 5/22/2017 09:21:00 pm

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

This Foluke Daramola breast na die.,.. Too too plenty and she no fit use better bra pack am well... Na wa

22 May 2017 at 21:33
Alloy Chikezie said...

Publicity stunt. Using Moji's death for cheap publicity.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

22 May 2017 at 21:36

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts