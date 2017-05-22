Late Moji Olaiya's first daughter, Adunola, Foluke Daramola & Kemi Afolabi pictured with Tinubu in Ikoyi today

As reported earlier today, the remains of late actress, Moji Olaiya, will be flown back to Nigeria after APC Chieftain, Bola Tinubu, offered his assistance. Pictured above is Foluke Daramola Salako, Kemi Afolabi, Tinubu and Adunola Farounbi, the first daughter of Moji Olaiya at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, after the APC Chieftain handed over the money this morning to the burial committee and Moji's family to fly her remains back to Nigeria for a befitting burial.
This Foluke Daramola breast na die.,.. Too too plenty and she no fit use better bra pack am well... Na wa
Publicity stunt. Using Moji's death for cheap publicity.
