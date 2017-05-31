LASG Recommends New Children's Book Series To The General Public

For his contribution towards the educational development of children, as well as affecting lives with his knowledge, talent and service to humanity, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Oluranti Adebule, has commended the author of newly launched children’s book series, Mr Olusegun Akande.
At the official launch of a new book series titled, Amazing Adventures of Izi and Larry the Dinosaur, published by Quramo Publishing under its Mango Books imprint; which took place at Quintessence, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, the Deputy Governor who was represented by the Director General, Office of Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, said the book will serve as a good resource for children, parents, guardians and school authorities.
“I commend the passion and courage of the author for coming up with series of books, which signifies the rebirth of pride and passion in Nigeria and African history, culture and religion. The launch of these books has also confirmed your unrelenting efforts and contribution towards children's educational development in our nation”, she said.
She also described the book as highly educative books that will serve as good and rich resourceful companions for professionals, teachers, principals, librarians and students, as she recommends the series to the public and encouraged parents to get copies for their children.
Also speaking, Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank, Mrs Bola Adesola said, "this is an encouragement to children and a welcome development, because many Nigerian children are being taken abroad at an early stage without the knowledge about their country".
She said, "schools no longer teach history but books like these help to teach Nigerian culture, as it is easy to read , fun to understand, and helps children to connect with their culture. Segun has done a fantastic job in coming up with this. He should put it on social media such as Amazon, I-books, so that children can enjoy the graphics in it”.
Speaking on the book, the author, Olusegun Akande said "Amazing Adventures of Izi and Larry the Dinosaur tells the story of two very good friends, eight-year-old Izi and magical, flying dinosaur, Larry - who lives in a zoo.
Together, they go on wonderful adventures in which Larry teaches Izi about different ethnic groups and cultures; they see the world as a kaleidoscope of many customs and practices held together by tolerance, kindness, and understanding. This unique series comes in a box set of five intriguing stories".
When asked about his motivation behind this exciting new children's book series, the author, Mr. Olusegun Akande explained, "the objectives of these books are three-fold.
First of all, I want to create a new generation of Nigerians and Africans that are proud of their heritage. I'm very concerned about the poor knowledge of our history and origins, and as a result, our lack of pride in heritage.
By educating our children via the history of nations across Africa, we stand a far better chance of fostering future generations of dedicated, hardworking, innovative, and progressive Africans.
Secondly, I want children to grow up understanding, respecting, and embracing Nigerians / Africans of different cultures and beliefs. Only by doing so, can we have unity and hence progress. And finally, these books are designed to encourage children to be true to themselves”.
The Marketing Director of Izi and Larry Literature, Ms. Toyosi Olatunji added that “these series of books will cover countries right across Africa. In other words, Izi and Larry will go on adventures across many African countries. Africa has huge potential; and by educating and enlightening our children, we stand a far better chance of actualising that potential".
