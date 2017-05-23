LASEMA Response Unit celebrates 1st Anniversary, shares pictures

The Response Unit arm of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Launched a year ago and they have been our heroes on the roads of Lagos. Handling emergencies ranging from Fire outbreaks, accidents, collapsed buildings, broken down vehicles, fallen tankers and containers.With over 5000 emergency incidents handled by the Unit we can boastfully say that Lagos really cares about her residents.
We would like to thank the Ambode Administration for this wonderful initiative and hope they keep doing what they know how to do Best.
You would not even believe that they do not charge a dime for the services they render. Just Call 112 or 767 and help would be on the way.
