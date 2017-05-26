In a statement issued in Beijing, China Thursday, the Minister said he received the news of Moji's untimely death with rude shock and disbelief. He said the contributions of the late actress to the growth of the burgeoning Nollywood will never be forgotten. Lai Mohammed prayed for the repose of the deceased's soul, and for strength and comfort to her family and friends.
Friday, 26 May 2017
Lai Mohammed mourns actress Moji Olaiya, says her death is a rude shock
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/26/2017 05:14:00 am
1 comment:
RIP to her, death is sooo cruel. I wish the family strength.
