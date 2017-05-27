Lagos Water Corporation felicitates with all Lagosians as the State marks her 50th anniversary today

· The Commissioning of 2MGD Mosan Okunola Waterworks and 4MGD Otta-Ikosi Regional Water Scheme
· Construction of 100MGD Odomola Water Scheme through Public-Private Partnership to serve Epe and Victoria Island axis.
· Rehabilitation of 48 micro/mini Waterworks across the State, major waterworks of Iju, Adiyan and Akute intakes
· Construction of 70MGD Adiyan Phase II water treatment plant to serve additional 3 million residents
· On-going rehabilitation and expansion of water mains in Surulere, Itire, Yaba/Ebute-Metta, Iwaya and Victoria Island. And expansion of mains to Ogudu Ori-Oke from Alapere.
· Imeke-Iworo, Surulere, Ishasi and Abule-Egba mini waterworks to be commissioned soon.
· Introduction of Geographical Information System (GIS) and asset management to operational efficiency and management of water supply system and infrastructures.
· Deployment of pre-paid meters in Lekki, Ikeja, and additional 24,000 units to be deployed to Surulere, Itire, Yaba/ Ebute-Meta, Iwaya, Victoria Island, Victoria Island Annex and Lekki.
· Nodal meters have been deployed into water distribution networks for efficiency and management of water supply in zones.
The Lagos State has placed much priority on water sector, and we are highly committed to ensuring that water gets to everyone in the State.
Thank you Lagosians for your continuous support.
Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Lo jewa logun.
No comments:
Post a Comment