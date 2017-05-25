 Lagos, Get ready to be Invaded!! Sat, 3rd of June | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Lagos, Get ready to be Invaded!! Sat, 3rd of June

The Invasion is here!!

We've seen the video teasers that got the whole of Nigeria talking and asking questions, and finally we now know what The Invasion is!

On Saturday, 3rd of June, 2017 at 5pm, happening LIVE in Lagos is The Invasion!!

Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Frank Edwards, Tim Godfrey, G-Force, Eben and many others will come together to lead thousands of people at the Tafawa Balewa Square in the heart of Lagos in a Generational Awakening, Revival Activating, Life-defining, History-making and Turning Point Session to bring about an Invasion in Lagos, Nigeria.

Get ready for an explosive night, get ready to experience a night of a lifetime, get ready to be invaded, so that you also can invade.....

Follow us @theinvasionng #TheInvasion2017 or log onto www.theinvasionng.org for more!
#TheInvasion2017
1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

25 May 2017 at 08:48

Post a Comment

