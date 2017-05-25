 Lack of electricity forces a foreigner to jog at night with torchlight in Nigeria (Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Lack of electricity forces a foreigner to jog at night with torchlight in Nigeria (Video)

Power outage has been one of the major setbacks in Nigeria. But a foreigner who seemed to be unbothered by the country’s electricity condition was spotted in Abuja jogging at night with his torchlight. Watch the video shared by Abuja Wakaholic after the cut...
 
Posted by at 5/25/2017 12:20:00 pm

5 comments:

Emeka Izuogu said...

Make them no kidnap am oh,too riskky


DebiexBassie-Joy&Pain MP3

25 May 2017 at 12:35
Anonymous said...

This particular guy eh! He is Nigerian o, he was just born in the wrong country or wrong skin colour. The guy na cool dude. He jogs along that route most evenings and doesn't like cars so much so he walks to and from work. E don really settle for her well well

25 May 2017 at 12:37
Anonymous said...

THAT IS NOT A WISE DECISION IN NIGERIA OOO MR FOREIGNER. YOUARE EXPOSED TO SEVERAL LIFE THREATENING SITUATIONS. YOU CAN BE KIDNAPPED, ROBBED, KNOCKED DOWN BY A CAR, KILLED FOR BODY PARTS RITUALS ETC. PLEASE FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR LIFE DTPP BEACAUSE ITS WHEN YOU ARE SLIVE THAT UPU CAN THINK OF STAYING HEALTHY AND FIT. I ASSUME YOU MUST BE A JJC TO OUR DEAR COUNTRY NAIJA. WE NO DEY CARRY LAST OOO FOR CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES. YOU HAVE BEEN ADVISED AND WARNED. YOU JOG AT YOUR RISK.

25 May 2017 at 12:55
Halima Yahaya said...

Please check my blog out
www.halyms.blogspot.com
Thank you

25 May 2017 at 12:56
Olamamasblog said...

safety first

25 May 2017 at 13:10

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts