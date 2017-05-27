Kylie Jenner steps out totting a $3700 Gucci purse

Reality star and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner is not at all short of cash and the 19yr old is spending it on some good fashion. She was spotted out and about with a $3700 Gucci purse in tow. The teenager is set to star in Life of Kylie which is a KUWTK spin off. In a trailer released on YouTube, she talks about the pressure and challenges of growing up in the public eye. She said:
'When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't.'
She went on: 'I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am, recalling that 'I started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians when I was nine years old. I don't think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into. There's two sides of me: there's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends.'
She went on to concede that:
'I am not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle,' and feels that 'I can't do it forever.'
