Kunle Afolayan’s New Movie “Roti” Set to Hit The Cinemas

Following the success of Omugwo, award winning producer and director, Kunle Afolayan’s new movie Roti is set to hit the cinemas.
‘Roti’ which is being distributed by Blue Pictures was screened to the public for the first time as part of the Lagos@50 celebrations. It was screened to the media on Friday, 19th May and will eventually make its cinema debut on June 30.
“Roti” follows the story of a young couple years after they lose their son, Roti, to a brief illness. The psychological limits and endurance of a couple are stretched after the wife, Diane, suddenly sees an exact replica of her dead son (five years after his death), walking leisurely home from a different school and living an entirely different life. The emotional ramifications of this experience becomes near damning. She initially receives the experience in wonder and hope of a reunited future with her dead son, but, after she discovers that the little boy Juwon is not a reincarnation of Roti, she is washed anew by grief and soon descends into depression and consequent hysteria. Her desperation spirals for the worst as the decision-making on her future with Juwon becomes rather irrational and reckless.
The movie stars Kunle Afolayan himself and Kate Henshaw as the grieving couple, Toyin Oshinaike, Fathia Balogun and Dari Afolayan.
Speaking about the movie, the CEO of the leading distribution company in Africa, Blue Pictures, Joy Odiette stated “Kunle Afolayan’s movies are well known for their outstanding success at the box office and Roti will not be an exception. Roti has a compelling story line, it will definitely interest audience. It is an attempt to depict a reincarnation story in a way that has never been done before. I am certain that the movie will attempt not just to entertain but also document a long known myth or belief in the African society’ she said.
Roti will be in all cinemas across the country.
