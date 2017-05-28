'HELP! We rode with this Uber this morning from the airport in @Paris to town and unfortunately forgot a small bag which has My international passport, laptop and other valuables. I have reached out to uber twitter, they responded that I will be contacted shortly a few hours ago but up till now I am still waiting. Kindly help'.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 28 May 2017
Kunle Afolayan stranded after forgetting his passport, laptop in an Uber ride in Paris
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/28/2017 10:14:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment