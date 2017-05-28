 Kunle Afolayan stranded after forgetting his passport, laptop in an Uber ride in Paris | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Kunle Afolayan stranded after forgetting his passport, laptop in an Uber ride in Paris

Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan is currently in Paris and needs help. According to him, he rode in an Uber earlier today and forgot a small bag which has his passport, laptop and other valuables but he's not been able to retrieve them hours later. He took to social media to call for help saying;


'HELP! We rode with this Uber this morning from the airport in @Paris to town and unfortunately forgot a small bag which has My international passport, laptop and other valuables. I have reached out to uber twitter, they responded that I will be contacted shortly a few hours ago but up till now I am still waiting. Kindly help'.
Posted by at 5/28/2017 10:14:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts