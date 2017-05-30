Kung Fu expert breaks World Record for hauling Helicopter with his manhood (Photos/Video) Inbox x

Ye Hongwei, while standing in front of spectators, recently towed a heavy military helicopter with a rope tied around his genitals at the tarmac outside the hangar in Fangshan District, Chinese capital Beijing.
In the footage, he was first seen struggling with the helicopter but later summoned the courage to drag the helicopter over 10 metres (32 feet 9 inches), beating his intended target of 8 metres (26 feet 3 inches).
After he attained the incredible milestone he received a world record certificate by officials representing the World Record Academy.
Speaking after the unbelievable event, Ye Wei said:
"I don't know why I struggled in the beginning. I felt a bit nervous and unsure. But I mustered up the energy needed and started the helicopter moving."
Ye who hails from the city of Zibo in East China's Shandong Province, said he has been practicing "zen tai chi" for over 30 years.
Watch the video below...
Source: MirrorUK
