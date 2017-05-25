 Kris Jenner and her grandkids step out for frozen yogurt looking like a million bucks | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

Kris Jenner and her grandkids step out for frozen yogurt looking like a million bucks

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, was seen yesterday taking three of her grandkids out to get frozen yoghurt in Calabasas, California, and they all dressed to the nines, especially Kris who looked chic in a grey button-down sweater dress and knee-high boots in the same grey colour.



Kris, who raised six children and now has six grandchildren, treated her three oldest grandkids to a movie, dinner and then frozen yoghurt from Menchies. North West and Penelope Disick coordinated in white outfits and white footwear while Mason Disick wore a combination of black and white.

More photos of reality TV's royal family below...


4 comments:

Fergie said...

still dont get why this family has so much spotlight on Etv and your blog. they literally

do nothing yet they get so kuch exposure everywhere from blogs to tabloids.

25 May 2017 at 12:44
Anonymous said...

Pls who can help me with a sewing machine victorytoh5@gmail.com

25 May 2017 at 12:45
Anonymous said...

GMILTF :-)

25 May 2017 at 13:05
uniquechic said...

lucky her still looking good with all ds grandkids

25 May 2017 at 13:08

