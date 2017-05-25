Kris Jenner and her grandkids step out for frozen yogurt looking like a million bucks

Kris, who raised six children and now has six grandchildren, treated her three oldest grandkids to a movie, dinner and then frozen yoghurt from Menchies. North West and Penelope Disick coordinated in white outfits and white footwear while Mason Disick wore a combination of black and white.
More photos of reality TV's royal family below...
4 comments:
still dont get why this family has so much spotlight on Etv and your blog. they literally
do nothing yet they get so kuch exposure everywhere from blogs to tabloids.
GMILTF :-)
lucky her still looking good with all ds grandkids
