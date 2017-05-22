 Kourtney Kardashian cuddles up to rumoured boytoy, Younes Bendjima, in Cannes (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

Kourtney Kardashian cuddles up to rumoured boytoy, Younes Bendjima, in Cannes (photos)

Kourney Kardashian and her rumoured new beau, Younes Bendjima were photographed Sunday in an intimate pose, with Younes wrapping his arms around her from behind as they leaned against a barrier at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera, not far from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Kourtney has reportedly been dating Younes for seven months now. See more photos after the cut...


2 comments:

Esther Norah said...

This boy shod better run if he doesn't want to end up like Scott. Scott have tried for this controlling woman, dats why he is enjoyin his youthful days now since he cud have that opportunity. Period

22 May 2017 at 06:05
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for her


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 06:05

