Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello says he will not resign over his double voters card registration

Last week, some APC chieftains in the state led by Senator Dino Melaye, held a press conference where they called on him to resign over his double voters registration or face impeachment by the lawmakers at the state House of Assembly.
INEC last week issued a statement accusing Yahaya of committing an illegality by doing his voters registration twice. In a statement released by his Director-General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwon today, Yahaya said those demanding for his resignation are political jokers.
According to Yahaya, the issue of his double registration during the exercise is being overblown by his opponents to score cheap goals. He said he welcomes INEC's decision to cancel the latter registration. He noted that the Kogi State House of Assembly will not be blackmailed into reversing the gains of democracy in the state.
No comments:
Post a Comment