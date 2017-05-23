 Know the secret to Simi's eventone skin | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Know the secret to Simi's eventone skin

We know her, We listen to her music, We love her…She’s a diamond in the Nigerian Music Industry. Simi who has a very busy schedule reveals how she found out about Dettol Eventone Soap and how her skin absolutely loves her for keeping it germ free! Simi has officially joined the Dettol #Ihaveeventone challenge and is encouraging you to join the challenge!

All you have to do is :

•    Buy and use new Dettol Even Tone soap
•    Take a picture holding the soap or video washing your face with the soap
•    Upload your video or picture on your Facebook, Instagram or Twitter page, using the hashtag #Ihaveeventone2; The video or picture should show the Dettol Even Tone pack
•    Finally, tag the Dettol Nigeria social media pages on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @DettolNigeria and Call for your friends to like your post as the Post with the highest number of likes wins!
•    Do not forget to follow Dettol Nigeria across all the social media platforms
The new Dettol Even Tone Soap is specially designed for the African Skin. It removes 99.9% of germs and also contains Apricot Seeds . It exfoliates the skin , removing dead skin cells and excess oil and dirt that cause blemishes, to give you a Healthier Skin Feel.

The challenge is so easy and everyone has an equal chance of winning! The post with the highest number of likes wins! Entries end July 15th, 2017 so hurry up and start uploading.

Watch Simi as she shows us how she found the perfect way to keep her skin healthy,germ and blemish free In the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1ANE_onmV4&spfreload=10

Visit www.facebook.com/DettolNigeria for Terms and Conditions.

