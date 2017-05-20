 Keke Palmer shares photo of her new hair style | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Keke Palmer shares photo of her new hair style

The actress cut her hair really low. You like?
Posted by at 5/20/2017 08:16:00 am

22 comments:

Ice Angel said...

Cute!!!

20 May 2017 at 08:27
Yorrick said...

this is not attractive at all. a woman should have a full crop of hair

click here now for penis enlargement

on her head. she is trying to copy the amber rose slut look that guys don't really like on their women.

20 May 2017 at 08:42
interested in penis enlargement? click said...

okay, why didn't she just go full gorimapa?

20 May 2017 at 08:43
Anonymous said...

And all men should have a big dick

20 May 2017 at 08:59
dj banti said...

Cute

20 May 2017 at 09:00
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Seen

20 May 2017 at 09:07
Anonymous said...

who don fine, don fine. #Cute

20 May 2017 at 09:08
Anonymous said...

It's a whole lot better than that Side cut she was on a while back. It's 👌

20 May 2017 at 09:22
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Beautiful

20 May 2017 at 09:34
Anonymous said...

And all women should have tight vagina

20 May 2017 at 09:41
Mbamalu Nellie said...

And to think that I have seen it all from keke.. Not bad tho

20 May 2017 at 09:56
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Well, it fits her


Long live LIB

20 May 2017 at 10:01
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Different is cute


... Merited happiness

20 May 2017 at 10:05
chy said...

Lovely

20 May 2017 at 10:29
Allyk said...

Beautiful.

20 May 2017 at 10:39
Emeka Izuogu said...

She looks good.

Who is she-In Giftys Voice

20 May 2017 at 10:58
Anonymous said...

Lol

20 May 2017 at 11:27
Oghenetega said...

Her attention seeking is on another Level nowadays..
Good girl gone Worst...

20 May 2017 at 11:43
Vivian Reginalds said...

unstable babe
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 12:12
Kiama Ibe said...

Funny people everywhere 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

20 May 2017 at 12:16
Crush said...

Lovely

20 May 2017 at 12:19
Anonymous said...

This what happens when you graduate in from "igbo" to cocaine

20 May 2017 at 12:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts