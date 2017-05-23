 Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman just can't get enough of each other | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman just can't get enough of each other

Hollywood couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for over a decade but their love shows no signs of waning. The duo packed on the PDA at the premiere of her new movie 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' at the Cannes Film Festival.

The couple are known for their smoochy red carpet appearances. Nicole was formerly married to Tom Cruise for 11 years. More photos after the cut.















Vivian Reginalds said...

Awww admirable!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 May 2017 at 18:38
RareSpecie Z said...

Dope!!
Ms Kidman is Hollywood.

23 May 2017 at 18:44
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Am glad she found love and moved on. Where's Tom cruise today? A very sad man after losing Katie Holmes


Long live LIB

23 May 2017 at 19:08

