The comedian posed for the gory shot during a photo session with famed photog Tyler Shields, TMZ reports. Is this OK, though? Is she not inciting violence against a sitting president? In this part of the world, she would be probably arrested.
Tuesday, 30 May 2017
Kathy Griffin beheads Donald Trump in shocking photo shoot
