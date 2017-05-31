 Kathy Griffin apologizes for posting a video of Trump's severed head on social media | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Kathy Griffin apologizes for posting a video of Trump's severed head on social media

Actress Kathy Griffin has apologized for posting a photo of President Trump's severed head on social media after she received heavy backlash from fans and celebrities- including Chelsea Clinton, CNN's Anderson Cooper, former Governor, Mitt Romney and a host of others. ( (Read here)) Even the Secret Service  suggested she may be investigated over the shoot.

The controversial comedian tweeted
'I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong', she also posted a video promising to remove the offending image.
But the apology was not enough to stop an army of critics, both Trump supporters and Democrats from attacking Griffin on social media for the outrageous stunt.
Her long-time New Years Eve co-host Anderson Cooper said he was 'appalled' by the photo shoot, which he described as 'clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.'





Under increasing pressure from viewers to act, a CNN spokesman that they are 'evaluating' Griffin's long-time role hosting its New Year’s Eve coverage but has 'made no decisions at this point'.
Watch the video of her apology below:
