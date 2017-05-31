Kathy Griffin apologizes for posting a video of Trump's severed head on social media

The controversial comedian tweeted
'I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong', she also posted a video promising to remove the offending image.
But the apology was not enough to stop an army of critics, both Trump supporters and Democrats from attacking Griffin on social media for the outrageous stunt.
Under increasing pressure from viewers to act, a CNN spokesman that they are 'evaluating' Griffin's long-time role hosting its New Year’s Eve coverage but has 'made no decisions at this point'.
Watch the video of her apology below:
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
