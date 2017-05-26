News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 26 May 2017
Kanye West surprises Kim K with a roomful of flowers for their 3rd wedding anniversary
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/26/2017 11:46:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
11 comments:
LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING
Love me some @Kim
I am keeping up with the @kadashians, only because of my @Kim baby
@Galore
That's so cute
So lovely of him.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
so they have been married for thre years. it looked like they have been together for more than that. kanye west is actually behaving himself with
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
this family because he has lost his own mother in a surgery complications.
Lovely
See love!
... Merited happiness
Stop assuming. She already said they are NOT from kanye
Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com
Happy anniversary to them
The flowers are making me itch. Reminds me of the time i had a yeast infection and it looked like this. 😰 He shouldve gotten different colours. Anyway maybe this is her favorite😭
Post a Comment