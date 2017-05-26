 Kanye West surprises Kim K with a roomful of flowers for their 3rd wedding anniversary | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Kanye West surprises Kim K with a roomful of flowers for their 3rd wedding anniversary

Kanye West surprised his wife, Kim Kardashian with flowers in celebration of their 3rd wedding anniversary. The reality TV star arrived home to the surprise, shared a video on Snapchat, saying; "How cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers'. We are actually assuming Kanye sent them
Posted by at 5/26/2017 11:46:00 am

11 comments:

OSINANL said...

LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING

26 May 2017 at 11:49
GALORE said...

Love me some @Kim

I am keeping up with the @kadashians, only because of my @Kim baby





@Galore

26 May 2017 at 11:50
junia said...

That's so cute

26 May 2017 at 11:55
BONARIO NNAGS said...

So lovely of him.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

26 May 2017 at 12:01
Brandon said...

so they have been married for thre years. it looked like they have been together for more than that. kanye west is actually behaving himself with

this family because he has lost his own mother in a surgery complications.

26 May 2017 at 12:07
oiza said...

Lovely

26 May 2017 at 12:15
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

See love!


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 12:22
Anonymous said...

Stop assuming. She already said they are NOT from kanye

26 May 2017 at 12:24
Anonymous said...

26 May 2017 at 12:27
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Happy anniversary to them

26 May 2017 at 12:31
Anonymous said...

The flowers are making me itch. Reminds me of the time i had a yeast infection and it looked like this. 😰 He shouldve gotten different colours. Anyway maybe this is her favorite😭

26 May 2017 at 12:32

