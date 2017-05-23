Kano Assembly suspends probe of Kano Emirates

After receiving a letter from the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Kano State House Assembly on Monday called off its investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds and other infractions against the Kano Emirates Council.If you recall, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II was accused of financial recklessness, with an allegation stating that he spent as much as N6 billion since he ascended the throne in 2014. The emirate reacted through its senior council official in charge of finance, Bashir Wali, who told reporters that only N3.4 billion had been spent since Sanusi ascended the throne in 2014.
In the letter read during Monday’s plenary by the Speaker, Mr Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, the governor urged the Assembly to suspend its investigation following pleas by former leaders, traditional rulers and various statesmen across the federation for the matter to be dropped.
The Speaker presented the request to the lawmakers for consideration and they all agreed to end the investigation.
