KAI officials pictured asking an elderly man to frog jump for not using the pedestrian bridge in Lagos (photo)

Is obvious he does not have an elderly person at home
This is sad... Merited happiness
May God punish them
What you wrote under this topic makes no sense at all what they are doing is called been lenient with the man otherwise they would have arrest him and put him jail for some days cause the bridge is for him to use what if as he is crossing a vehicle hit him and he die then you will put graphic photo of a hit and run that is what you want right, from the punishment when he get home he will thank God for his life and obey law next time law leave no one and knows no age or gender
They just invited d wrath of God into their household. That same uniform that is making them go crazy will lead to their destruction.
At their old age too, i wish them what they wished & did to this man too. Amen.
May God PUNISH THEM for this....
THAT MAN IS NOT AN ELDERLY MAN...YORUBA MEN LIKES TO WEAR ANKARA THAT MAKES THEM LOOK OLD
Totally uncalled for
Should old age be an excuse for breaking d law
Maybe their own elders don't break laws
And your comment is stupid and senseless as well. Are you justifying the inhuman punishment meted out to an old man? How gross can some people be, if it were your father would you have the guts to write this your nonsense. Hypocrite
You all that commented attacking the officials are all mad. The man preferred the punishment otherwise he would have chosen to be charged. which he may not have had the cash to pay for the charge. Stop criticising and insulting. Nigerians are babies with no head
You can imagine this kind of comments from some of us! Pls if that elderly man is killed by on coming vehicle, will the killer go free for hitting or killing an elderly man? Do we think before we talk at all?
Go and learn how to use your diction and tenses right!!!
