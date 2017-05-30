 KAI officials pictured asking an elderly man to frog jump for not using the pedestrian bridge in Lagos (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 30 May 2017

KAI officials pictured asking an elderly man to frog jump for not using the pedestrian bridge in Lagos (photo)

There's a special punishment from God for people who mistreat children and elderly people. Stupid officials like they don't have fathers at home!
Posted by at 5/30/2017 03:02:00 pm

15 comments:

Ade Olasengbe said...

Is obvious he does not have an elderly person at home

30 May 2017 at 15:06
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

This is sad


... Merited happiness

30 May 2017 at 15:08
sheila okeke said...

May God punish them

30 May 2017 at 15:09
Anonymous said...

What you wrote under this topic makes no sense at all what they are doing is called been lenient with the man otherwise they would have arrest him and put him jail for some days cause the bridge is for him to use what if as he is crossing a vehicle hit him and he die then you will put graphic photo of a hit and run that is what you want right, from the punishment when he get home he will thank God for his life and obey law next time law leave no one and knows no age or gender

30 May 2017 at 15:12
Cosmos Olakunle said...

They just invited d wrath of God into their household. That same uniform that is making them go crazy will lead to their destruction.

30 May 2017 at 15:12
Anonymous said...

At their old age too, i wish them what they wished & did to this man too. Amen.

30 May 2017 at 15:13
Anonymous said...

May God PUNISH THEM for this....

30 May 2017 at 15:26
OSINANL said...

THAT MAN IS NOT AN ELDERLY MAN...
YORUBA MEN LIKES TO WEAR ANKARA THAT MAKES THEM LOOK OLD

30 May 2017 at 15:33
Roman God said...

Totally uncalled for

30 May 2017 at 15:33
Bola Elegbede said...

Should old age be an excuse for breaking d law

30 May 2017 at 15:34
Bola Elegbede said...

Maybe their own elders don't break laws

30 May 2017 at 15:35
Anonymous said...

And your comment is stupid and senseless as well. Are you justifying the inhuman punishment meted out to an old man? How gross can some people be, if it were your father would you have the guts to write this your nonsense. Hypocrite

30 May 2017 at 15:36
Anonymous said...

You all that commented attacking the officials are all mad. The man preferred the punishment otherwise he would have chosen to be charged. which he may not have had the cash to pay for the charge. Stop criticising and insulting. Nigerians are babies with no head

30 May 2017 at 15:39
Prince Donatus Okon said...

You can imagine this kind of comments from some of us! Pls if that elderly man is killed by on coming vehicle, will the killer go free for hitting or killing an elderly man? Do we think before we talk at all?

30 May 2017 at 15:43
Emi Nduka David said...

Go and learn how to use your diction and tenses right!!!

30 May 2017 at 15:45

