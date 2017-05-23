 Kaduna state gov, Nasir El Rufai, spotted flying economy class | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Kaduna state gov, Nasir El Rufai, spotted flying economy class

Facebook user, Hakeem Lawal who spotted the governor onboard a flight  from Abuja to Lagos over the weekend, shared the photo above and wrote:


"Gov. Nasir El-Rufai sat beside me in Economy class two days ago traveling from Abuja to Lagos. And he had no aide. Asked him why.... "This is normal". Asked if he attended a certain recent wedding in Minna and how he went..."Yes I went - by road".  And I visited Kaduna lately. Massive development all around. People oriented projects. Here's a true public servant. Nigeria will do with lots of exemplary leadership like this. Help me greet Mallam El-Rufai if you see him. And please pass the word!!!". 
