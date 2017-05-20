 Jim Iyke visits Nnamdi Kanu at his home | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Jim Iyke visits Nnamdi Kanu at his home

 Actor Jim Iyke visited IPOB (the Indigenous People of Biafra ) leader, Nnamdi Kanu at his home. Another photo after the cut...


Posted by at 5/20/2017 08:06:00 am

26 comments:

Jacob said...

nnamdi kanu has become a celebrity overnight because of the hate that he was spewing

on his radio station. if biafra happens, he may become like a king maker in the country.

20 May 2017 at 08:33
and what do jim iyke and nnamdi kanu have in common.

20 May 2017 at 08:33
Anonymous said...

IPOB are separating man from woman now,weldone Jim Iyke and forget ewu hausa Fulani Keneth Okonkwo.

20 May 2017 at 08:37
Anonymous said...

Jim I hope u bowed down and licked his feet!!

20 May 2017 at 08:39
Anonymous said...

Mumu,dey r bth igbo men dt blv in equal rights n opportunities fr all Nigerains

20 May 2017 at 08:52
Anonymous said...

#brotherhood

20 May 2017 at 08:53
dj banti said...

Godtakeover

20 May 2017 at 09:04
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Good for him

20 May 2017 at 09:09
Victoria Sampson said...

Na wa for Nigerians ooooh!
Biko Jim Iyke visiting Nnamdi does not mean he supports Biafra.
Make una dey think well. ..

20 May 2017 at 09:27
Ajirobairrele said...

Nah wah ooh

20 May 2017 at 09:29
Sandra Ekemezie said...

Lovely.

20 May 2017 at 09:30
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

20 May 2017 at 09:35
Anonymous said...

So what? Who are these two again???

20 May 2017 at 09:39
kingsley ogbuagu said...

Haters, u nogo mind ur business.

20 May 2017 at 10:07
Anonymous said...

20 May 2017 at 10:08
sheila okeke said...

Brotherly, nice one guys

20 May 2017 at 10:56
Emeka Izuogu said...

Nice of him to visit his brother

20 May 2017 at 11:00
Anonymous said...

You talk with sense tell them and since he came back all the pic he has being taking tou dont fine more than 3 or 4 if he tries 5 back to prinson

20 May 2017 at 11:06
Anonymous said...

He didn't become popular for trash he said on his radio. After all how many of us ever heard it? He became popular because he was locked up!

20 May 2017 at 11:08
Anonymous said...

Buhari made him a celebrity because of his hate for the Igbos. He wouldn't be dis popular if Buhari was wise enough to ignore him.

20 May 2017 at 11:22
Anonymous said...

Him being a celebrity was caused by Ur president (fg).he (the president)was warned over it before his unwarranted arrest.he tot dat military ruling is dsame wit democratic ruling(1984 and 2017 can never be dsame)

20 May 2017 at 11:43
Anonymous said...

Who this Oporoh eye help

20 May 2017 at 11:57
Vivian Reginalds said...

good one
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 12:12
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 12:13
Kiama Ibe said...

Igbo blood dey flow wela

20 May 2017 at 12:19
samuel Ezebuchi said...

Igbo blood.

20 May 2017 at 12:19

