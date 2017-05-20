Jim Iyke visits Nnamdi Kanu at his home

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
nnamdi kanu has become a celebrity overnight because of the hate that he was spewingclick here now for penis enlargementon his radio station. if biafra happens, he may become like a king maker in the country.
and what do jim iyke and nnamdi kanu have in common.
IPOB are separating man from woman now,weldone Jim Iyke and forget ewu hausa Fulani Keneth Okonkwo.
Jim I hope u bowed down and licked his feet!!
Mumu,dey r bth igbo men dt blv in equal rights n opportunities fr all Nigerains
#brotherhood
Godtakeover
Good for him
Na wa for Nigerians ooooh! Biko Jim Iyke visiting Nnamdi does not mean he supports Biafra. Make una dey think well. ..
Nah wah ooh
Lovely.
Ok
So what? Who are these two again???
Haters, u nogo mind ur business.
I'm looking for help to raise 31,000 naira to start up a baking business. so I can save up for a better tomorrow and at least put a smile on my mums face. Thank you my email address is vvivian778@gmail.com
Brotherly, nice one guys
Nice of him to visit his brother
You talk with sense tell them and since he came back all the pic he has being taking tou dont fine more than 3 or 4 if he tries 5 back to prinson
He didn't become popular for trash he said on his radio. After all how many of us ever heard it? He became popular because he was locked up!
Buhari made him a celebrity because of his hate for the Igbos. He wouldn't be dis popular if Buhari was wise enough to ignore him.
Him being a celebrity was caused by Ur president (fg).he (the president)was warned over it before his unwarranted arrest.he tot dat military ruling is dsame wit democratic ruling(1984 and 2017 can never be dsame)
Who this Oporoh eye help
good one-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
yeye-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Igbo blood dey flow wela
Igbo blood.
Post a Comment
26 comments:
nnamdi kanu has become a celebrity overnight because of the hate that he was spewing
click here now for penis enlargement
on his radio station. if biafra happens, he may become like a king maker in the country.
and what do jim iyke and nnamdi kanu have in common.
IPOB are separating man from woman now,weldone Jim Iyke and forget ewu hausa Fulani Keneth Okonkwo.
Jim I hope u bowed down and licked his feet!!
Mumu,dey r bth igbo men dt blv in equal rights n opportunities fr all Nigerains
#brotherhood
Godtakeover
Good for him
Na wa for Nigerians ooooh!
Biko Jim Iyke visiting Nnamdi does not mean he supports Biafra.
Make una dey think well. ..
Nah wah ooh
Lovely.
Ok
So what? Who are these two again???
Haters, u nogo mind ur business.
I'm looking for help to raise 31,000 naira to start up a baking business. so I can save up for a better tomorrow and at least put a smile on my mums face. Thank you my email address is vvivian778@gmail.com
Brotherly, nice one guys
Nice of him to visit his brother
You talk with sense tell them and since he came back all the pic he has being taking tou dont fine more than 3 or 4 if he tries 5 back to prinson
He didn't become popular for trash he said on his radio. After all how many of us ever heard it? He became popular because he was locked up!
Buhari made him a celebrity because of his hate for the Igbos. He wouldn't be dis popular if Buhari was wise enough to ignore him.
Him being a celebrity was caused by Ur president (fg).he (the president)was warned over it before his unwarranted arrest.he tot dat military ruling is dsame wit democratic ruling(1984 and 2017 can never be dsame)
Who this Oporoh eye help
good one
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Igbo blood dey flow wela
Igbo blood.
Post a Comment