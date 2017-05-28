 Jamie Foxx takes his 7yr old out on a ride in his $2million Bugatti | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

Jamie Foxx takes his 7yr old out on a ride in his $2million Bugatti

Jamie Foxx was pictured exiting Nobu with his second daughter Annalise Bishop after having dinner. The two entered his $2 million sportscar and zoomed off


Fergie said...

is that jamie foxx? it actually looks like tyrese if he had hair. i never knew that jamie foxx still makes that

much money. he was a hit in ray charles movie that gave him an oscar.

28 May 2017 at 12:06
Anonymous said...

Who else would he carry if not his family or is it you Linda ?so it's no news

28 May 2017 at 12:07

