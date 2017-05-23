 James Bond actor, Sir Roger Moore dies at 89 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

James Bond actor, Sir Roger Moore dies at 89

Legendary James Bond actor, Sir Roger Moore has died at the age of 89,  his family has announced.

In a statement posted on the British actor's official social media accounts, it was revealed that Moore passed away today in Switzerland after a "short but brave battle with cancer".
 
'It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.
 
"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone."

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.

"The affection our father felt whenever he walked onto a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall.

"The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born. 

"Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people. Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father's wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco.' the statement reads.

Sir Roger Moore was best known for being the third actor to play the British secret agent James Bond in seven feature films between 1973 and 1985 and Simon Templar in The Saint between 1962 and 1969.
Posted by at 5/23/2017 03:38:00 pm

12 comments:

GALORE said...

Eya.. If I tell my @Grandfather, he will be so hurt


He loves @James bond character like Kilode




@Galore

23 May 2017 at 15:40
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Eyah...RIP


Long live LIB

23 May 2017 at 15:41
Anonymous said...

Simply the best of the James Bond Actors. Farewell Roger Moore

23 May 2017 at 16:02
Anonymous said...

Rest in peace legend!

23 May 2017 at 16:02
Sikong Onobo said...

Rest in peace my highly esteemed actor and hero that year... i enjoyed ur stunt everly...

23 May 2017 at 16:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

May his soul rest in peace


... Merited happiness

23 May 2017 at 16:03
Anonymous said...

Thanks for all the nice memories. RIP!!

23 May 2017 at 16:07
Anonymous said...

Rip Sir. He was the best James bond ever.

23 May 2017 at 16:10
Nigerian Dailies said...

Oh death is a thief! may his soul RIP

23 May 2017 at 16:11
Anonymous said...

Awww, RIP Bond

23 May 2017 at 16:12
Anonymous said...

Awww, RIP Bond

23 May 2017 at 16:13
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

R. I. P sir..

23 May 2017 at 16:18

Post a Comment

