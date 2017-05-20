 Iyanya debuts blonde hair (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Iyanya debuts blonde hair (photos)

The singer is now rocking blonde hair. You like?
26 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Abeg abeg abeg ..
He's older than this Rubbish..

20 May 2017 at 10:22
Taiwo Esther said...

Doesn't fit him

20 May 2017 at 10:24
Anonymous said...

So na blonde hair dey reign for this artist, olamide,lilkesh,tekno,reminisce blonde hair. Iyanya to be honest the hair no fit you

20 May 2017 at 10:35
jummy said...

Not bad looks better on him and wizkid but as for olamide he looks like agbero

20 May 2017 at 10:35
Akeem Opayemi said...

Halima Yahaya said...

Anonymous said...

Why this col now?
Wine red would hav been prefered.

Let me call DonJazzy and tell him to shave it off now.
Hahahhaaahhhhhahaahhahaha.

20 May 2017 at 10:44
sheila okeke said...

His hair and shoes are same color isorite

20 May 2017 at 10:49
Emeka Izuogu said...

Warrisdis biko?...Blonde only suits light skinned people

20 May 2017 at 10:50
Kiama Ibe said...

He likes it

20 May 2017 at 10:59
Anonymous said...

It seems that's the latest trend in the entertainment industry

Anonymous said...

parrot said...

Lmao. I bet he knows how stupid he looks

20 May 2017 at 11:14
tova matthew said...

I dnt like...

20 May 2017 at 11:17
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...Makes him look somehow like Tony Tetula anyways good 4 him

20 May 2017 at 11:17
Anonymous said...

wow no cute though he looks different with the hairstyle
20 May 2017 at 11:19
Alloy Chikezie said...

Nope!

20 May 2017 at 11:22
Chi N said...

Yea....i do😀

20 May 2017 at 11:23
utibe-abasi said...

nice look

20 May 2017 at 11:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 May 2017 at 12:10
Victor Kachi said...

Nice anyway



MAYBUMS123 said...

This one be like thiwf

20 May 2017 at 12:14
MAYBUMS123 said...

Thief

20 May 2017 at 12:14
Jenny Gbanite said...

see as e be like mumu lol

20 May 2017 at 12:19
Anonymous said...

Nice n fresh.I like it

20 May 2017 at 12:22
Bill Tayo said...

Looking dapper and matured tho. I like the timbs. Lol

20 May 2017 at 12:24

