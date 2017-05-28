'I've been living my life in so much disease, Please say a prayer' - August Alsina ask fans for prayers

American R&B singer, August Alsina who in May 2015 revealed that he was going blind after he was diagnosed with degenerative eye disease and later underwent a surgery to prevent his eyesight from deteriorating has asked his fans to say a prayer for him.
The singer took to his Instagram page early Saturday morning to ask his loyal fans for prayers and to encourage them to take care of themselves – body and soul. He wrote:
'I've been living my life in so much dis-ease that I've literally created it within myself... God has invested something inside of me, But I am not afraid of this Agony because I know that God pulls us back to shoot us FORWARD.
