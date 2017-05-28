 'I've been living my life in so much disease, Please say a prayer' - August Alsina ask fans for prayers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

'I've been living my life in so much disease, Please say a prayer' - August Alsina ask fans for prayers

American R&B singer, August Alsina who in May 2015 revealed that he was going blind after he was diagnosed with degenerative eye disease and later underwent a surgery to prevent his eyesight from deteriorating has asked his fans to say a prayer for him.

The singer took to his Instagram page early Saturday morning to ask his loyal fans for prayers and to encourage them to take care of themselves – body and soul. He wrote: 
 
'I've been living my life in so much dis-ease that I've literally created it within myself... God has invested something inside of me, But I am not afraid of this Agony because I know that God pulls us back to shoot us FORWARD. 🏹
&
To my lovely and loyal fans. Please take care of yourself and your bodies & your SOULS. A beautiful face will fade, a beautiful body will too fade, but a beautiful soul is that FOREVER.

I have so much to share, until I do. Please say a prayer.'

 
