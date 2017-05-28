IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu insists the government must set a date for a referendum, says there will be no election in 'biafraland' if they fail to do so
The Leader of the Indigenous
People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday broke one of the bail
conditions set by the Federal High Court, Abuja for his release. Justice
Binta Nyako had earlier stated that Kanu's bail will be revoked if he
flouts any of the orders in his bail conditions, one of which is that
he's not to be in a gathering of more than 10 people.
Nnamdi Kanu however addressed a religious Shabbat rally in the presence of his parents and family members on Saturday. Watch the video after the cut.
9 comments:
Oh boy!
Referendum about what? This idiot here is looking for cheap popularity.....he had better teach his people how to vote + if he thinks the south south will go with the east...... I guess he would be shocked. Stupid idiot. Before referedum he should denounce not been British. He will cause wahala and go into Europe to live with his family.....people have opened their eyes we don't vote foolishly anymore.
Buhari is good as dead , no one can stop him now
jus observing
Linda why play negative on this guy of positivity
This man will just destroy the IGBOS
Can the Government put this man back in jail pls. He has violated his Bail condition.He has also committed another grievous Crime by his utterance . The Government should do the needful and lock him up already
Hmmmmm!
That's nice but follow it up
Post a Comment