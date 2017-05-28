 IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu insists the government must set a date for a referendum, says there will be no election in 'biafraland' if they fail to do so | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 28 May 2017

IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu insists the government must set a date for a referendum, says there will be no election in 'biafraland' if they fail to do so

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday broke one of the bail conditions set by the Federal High Court, Abuja for his release. Justice Binta Nyako had earlier stated that Kanu's bail will be revoked if he flouts any of the orders in his bail conditions, one of which is that he's not to be in a gathering of more than 10 people.

Nnamdi Kanu however addressed a religious Shabbat rally in the presence of his parents and family members on Saturday. Watch the video after the cut.

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Oh boy!

28 May 2017 at 21:30
Anonymous said...

Referendum about what? This idiot here is looking for cheap popularity.....he had better teach his people how to vote + if he thinks the south south will go with the east...... I guess he would be shocked. Stupid idiot. Before referedum he should denounce not been British. He will cause wahala and go into Europe to live with his family.....people have opened their eyes we don't vote foolishly anymore.

28 May 2017 at 21:42
Simon said...

Buhari is good as dead , no one can stop him now

28 May 2017 at 21:47
livingstone chibuike said...

jus observing

28 May 2017 at 21:47
osden chemicals said...

Linda why play negative on this guy of positivity

28 May 2017 at 21:47
Anonymous said...

This man will just destroy the IGBOS

28 May 2017 at 21:52
Anonymous said...

Can the Government put this man back in jail pls. He has violated his Bail condition.He has also committed another grievous Crime by his utterance . The Government should do the needful and lock him up already

28 May 2017 at 21:52
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Hmmmmm!

28 May 2017 at 21:55
Chichi said...

That's nice but follow it up

28 May 2017 at 21:55

