Infinix Smartphones #Spotthefake Infinix Hot 4

Infinix Mobility Africa’s leading smartphone brand is making customers and fans aware of new trends in Nigerian Market.
The brand has uncovered the sale of FAKE Infinix smartphones by unauthorized dealers/retailers to customers. This ‘FAKE’ Infinix smartphones, which are sub-standard phones, are harmful to customers and those around them. Customers should pay attention and only buy Infinix smartphones from authorized dealers.
The FAKE phones can be identified by features such as the camera and earpiece location, UI (XOS), OS and more, which can easily be spotted. Also there is a major price difference as the FAKE smartphone prices are almost half the price of the Original smartphone from Infinix. The differences can be spotted in this video.
We hereby advise our fans to only purchase Infinix smartphones and accessories from the listed retailers offline
3CHUB, Slot, MSL, Dancell, La Place, Alada, Play STORE, Hytel, Yudala, Marghi phones, Darlin ronks, Avix Mobile, Rashee store, Micro station, Fine brothers, CEMA, Finet, Blucell phones, Effect Network, Our phones, Easynet, Samdee, SMAT store, Spectrum, Top success, Quick choice, Edgebase, Ebyboy, Genus computers, Yem-Charlse, Mactee, Pointek, Fone mart, Obejor store, World class store, Hamaz communications, SMB Shanono, Fast Link store, Dallas Awka store, Nwezu communications, Solat store, Ringo store, Promo tower, DSCL store, M-Christ store, Daybos store, Okay phones, Giant trend store, Femtech store, Wireless store Enugu, Buletz system, Excell phones store, BIOZED store, SMAT Store, Tidings store, Amikable, Achisco, Purch store, My choice store, Spar store, Divine hope store, Hatel store, De noble store, Givers Emab store, Global handset, Solid worth store, Phone station, Xright store, Mizbeach store, Guaranty digital, Sonic store, PEC store Ife, O G Winner communications, Maxwell store, Daylight store, Easy links store, Prezzie store, Hydro store, Alrash store, Daymakers store, Hytel store, Cyberdyne store, Fastlink store, Smatcom, O C Concept store, GEEDAN, Top class store, Omegathron store, Givers store, Mckings store, Christphil, Raycom store, Rewjido store, Romens store, GOFE World store, Callus Miller, Double Vall, Mobi tech store, Amaecom, Henoutex Store, Superphones stores, TRI Tech store, Hybrain store Uyo, Onigx Shoprite, CEE2CEE Store, IBEDMORE store Calabar, Icon mobile store, Mckings store, JJ Phones, Something else store, Eboka store, Jonny GSM store, Jopon store, Avix artillery store, Kashmir store, Tele world store, Oudisco store, Phones & data store, Udec plaza, KC device store, N-G Computers, BIBI Venture, KOMTech gadgets, World cell store, K-Ultra, Blesslaw store, Macson, Onigx store, 7 Icons store & Amikable store
