Indian village gets clean running water thanks to Nicki Minaj

'The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS. 'We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don’t even have clean water. Blessings to India.' 'Our work is far from done. I’ll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you’d like to be a part of it. Love.'Despite her bad girl image, Nicki is a devout Christian, she said the church helped save her family and has claimed that God is her hero.
Watch the video of the Indian Village she helped below:
This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud. The money I've sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS. We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don't even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I'll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you'd like to be a part of it. Love🙏🏽
No comments:
Post a Comment