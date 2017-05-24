 Indian village gets clean running water thanks to Nicki Minaj | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Indian village gets clean running water thanks to Nicki Minaj

There's clearly a humanitarian side to the wild girl persona Nicki Minaj portrays. The pop star who has a $75 million net worth invests a lot in charity and thanks to her activities, an impoverished Indian village now have access to potable water. The 34-year-old shared a video on her Instagram page of a villager turning the handle of one of the wells that was built using her money and wrote: 'This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud.


'The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS. 'We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don’t even have clean water. Blessings to India.' 'Our work is far from done. I’ll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you’d like to be a part of it. Love.'
Despite her bad girl image, Nicki is a devout Christian, she said the church helped save her family and has claimed that God is her hero.
Watch the video of the Indian Village she helped below:
