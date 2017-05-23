Incredible! Prophet Joshua Iginla doles out N23 Million to 115 Widows (Video)

Although, Sunday May 21, 2017 was his birthday, he said God instructed him to celebrate it in South Africa but his church members decided to celebrate with him. He said, while praying God instructed him to bless the widows.
Iginla made this donation as a mark of honour and respect as well as giving back to the society what the society has bequeathed on his commission. The philanthropic man of God said; he has dedicated the rest of his life to empowerment and charity to the vulnerable particularly to the widows, orphans and the less privileged in the society without minding their religion, tribe or sectional inclination.
According to him; “my action was led by the spirit and prayers in one of my dreams, that averted my involvement in a plane crash which was supposed to come to reality.”
He stated his strong belief in holding widows in high esteem and will continue to do whatever he can within his limit to keep them alive in terms of prayers, assistance and encouragement to move on with their lives decently.
The general overseer prayed to God to keep them and their offspring. He also challenged well meaning people in the society to replicate this laudable gesture.
More photos and the video below...
Video Of The Presentation
7 comments:
Good
Hmmmmmmmm ! this is good oo . but ........... hmmmmmm
okay, so he displayed the money. he is lucky that one of his church members is not a judas that would have informed armed robbers
to come and take all those money right in his presence and beat him on top.
Hmmmm okay o!
KIND
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
I dnt care what people say. This is biblical. Churches like RCCG,Winner chapel, they should emulate this kind of gesture. Instead one man has two private jets. Widows, single mum, jobless graduates are in the same church, yet the church is doing nothing to empower them. The bible says in Malachi 3.10 bring all tithe and offering into the store house. Who is the house? Is everybody worshiping in that house. I see no reason why churches like winner chapel can't give schorlarship to children of their church member. Yet their school fees is very expensive.I dnt give tithe, not that I'm proud of not giving but I can't, I'm a single mum with 3kids one in the university. If I give almost £250 out of my salary, then how do I balance. Honestly I was crying with what this pastor did, it really touch me. May God continue to bless him. I have never seen it in my church where my pastor call out all the single mother's so he could bless them. Mbanu I wnt say more. This act alone is a sermon on its own
What do you mean ok oooo@lami. Wetin your pastor give hin church member. This kind of gesture encourage pple to come church.
