'I'm not using Moji Olaiya's death to seek popularity' - Foluke Daramola's husband speaks

According to him, his comment was not meant to to seek publicity for himself, rather he was advocating for the right purpose to be achieved. See his post below....
"What other popularity would I have been looking for in all of this? I have been talking on national television stations in the past 15 years; my wife is an A' list Nollywood celebrity of about 25 years stardom. I have featured in more than 300 news and celebrity journals as a prominent public affairs analyst; activist and social commentator. And I have taught more than 20,000 students as a seasoned educationist of more than 26 years since 1989. So, what is that popularity I am still looking for around anybody's death that even that of my own wife cannot pull for me? This is not about looking for popularity, but about advocating for the right purpose to be achieved..."
8 comments:
Their issues will always amount to this.
Ww talking about burying the dead and some are dwelling on the inconsequential.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Your wife is an A list WHAT! Bros please!!! Lol
WHO IS SALAKO?
I ONLY KNOW BIG BREAST FOLUKE DARAMOLA FOR SNATCHING AND MAKING YOU ABANDONED YOUR WIFE AND CHILDREN
Stupid Man
O yes, you are
Unam ikot
@Galore
Your wife an A list?
Abi, Didirin ni man yii Shaa?
Yes, may be she was a "Y" Lister... But ever since she got married to you, she has not become a "Z" list star.... You know what that means? A ZERO list.. Can't even add "Star " sef
@Galore
We hear
... Merited happiness
