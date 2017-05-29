"If I died tomorrow or let's say if I don't wake up tomorrow . DO NOT SHOW ME FAKE LOVE when I'm DEAD! If you didn't LIKE ME when I was ALIVE please DO NOT CRY for me or SHOW ME FAKE LOVE WHEN IM GONE! That will always be my HUMBLE REQUEST to all of you! It HURTS when I keep seeing too many fake posts of people acting like they care about a dead person and their family but DEEP DOWN you all are lying! "I wish there was a second chance for people to come back and see how people only love you when you are MUTE and can't do nothing! And Can't make MOVES! SHOW ME NO FAKE LOVE ! Put some RESPEK on my NAME when that time comes!!!
Monday, 29 May 2017
If you didn't like me when I was alive, please do not cry for me when I'm gone - Huddah Monroe advices her critics
