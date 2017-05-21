'If you call yourself a virgin and you masturbate, you are not one' - Counselor Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor, George Lutterodt, in a new shocking disclosure has said that virgins who masturbate should not describe themselves as one.
He disclosed this in a recent interview with Kasapa FM, while revealing the high rate of masturbating virgins between Christians.
According to him:
'We have masturbating virgins and per a research, I conducted last year, Christians are in that range more than anyone else in the sense that, they do not want to have sex with anyone but masturbate to satisfy their sexual desire. These people cannot describe themselves as virgins because they derive the same pleasure like people who have sex.’
Mr. Lutterodt also rain curses on men living in Diaspora who purchase sex toys for their wives in other to prevent them from committing adultery
'If you are a woman married to a man abroad and he has purchased a sex toy for you so you satisfy your sex desires with the aim of preventing you from committing adultery, he is a fool.
Any man who asks you to engage in Skype sex is a fool and does not respect you. We need to respect women and it doesn’t take you anything to spend your last dime to come and visit your wife than to put her in the context of a sex machine.’
He added, that women in such situation are seriously suffering in bed because they have been subjected to bad sexual life like using sex toys on themselves.
In April, George Lutterodt who is known for making controversial statements on relationships, sex and dating said that any man who marries a beautiful woman suffers in bed.
Can we clarrify between being holy and being a virgin , people tend to confuse this u might have been disvirgin before but now holy,but virginity is about penetration herman and stuffs ( once you lost it gone). Being a virgin does not necessarily mean holy(saint)& vice versa either you or not
Tell dem gals joor
Some will even be collecting it via asshole and still claim virgins.
Virgins indeed
In that case, I'm happy that I'm not a virgin because I fucked myself :-)
This is for you Linda. No hun, you ain't celibate if you keep using them dildos.
Na wahaooo, just passing ni joor
Hmmmm
