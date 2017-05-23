"I would do it in two seconds" Kris Jenner offers to be the surrogate for Kim K's third baby

It had all started when Kris got a letter from a lawyer whose married clients were interested in buying her eggs because they were unable to conceive naturally.
They said the wanted Kris' ovum because she has an "impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring". As Kris read the letter to Kim and Kourtney, Kourtney did not think the request made any sense and she told her mother as much.
She said:"It's definitely a compliment that somebody wants to purchase your eggs, but she's 61. I don't think she has any eggs. That is absolutely ridiculous."
Kim then asked a surprise question out of the blues.
"Do you want to carry mine?" Kim asked her mother upon hearing that she was willing to donate her egg to a stranger if she could.Kris replied:
"If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds. I really would."Not wanting to be left out, Kourtney chimed in: "I already offered myself. So, don't act like you're the only Mother Theresa in here!"
Kris later scheduled an appointment with Dr. Wong to find out if it would even be possible for her to donate an egg at her age. Turns out it isn't possible, but she later told her daughters that though she can't donate eggs, it would be dangerous for her to carry a baby to full term as a surrogate.
