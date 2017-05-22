 "I still dey kampe!" Gumsu Sani Abacha has a message for all the ''oloshis and tatafos'' who said her marriage won't last | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

"I still dey kampe!" Gumsu Sani Abacha has a message for all the ''oloshis and tatafos'' who said her marriage won't last

Gumsu Fatima, daughter of late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha and her billionaire Cameroonian husband on Sunday, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.
The mother of five posted photos and videos from the anniversary celebration and also a message for naysayers who predicted that her marriage won't last. She wrote;


"18 years of marriage no be chinchin o ... tolerance.. love... respect.. patience... prayers. To those all those tatafo ppl i still de inside kampe!! Una say i no fit stay for marriage... some say i be ajebutter that i can't handle it... I heard all sorts of stories some even said e no go pass one week. There's nothing i didn't hear.. Nothing ppl didn't say. Well a lot of una never even see husband up till now...... clap for una selves o!! OLOSHIS. I am here and I will be here forever by God's grace. In shaa Allah"
More photos and the videos below...






Posted by at 5/22/2017 05:46:00 pm

3 comments:

Charlesjonlee John said...

Why do u always celebrate this people that are suppose to hide there face in shame

22 May 2017 at 17:52
Eve said...

so she decided to reply all of them? "18 years of marriage no be chinchin o

click here now for penis enlargement

tolerance.. love... respect.. patience... prayers. To those all those tatafo ppl i

22 May 2017 at 17:58
Anonymous said...

She is still talking? Her papa is one of those who ruined Nigeria. She dis herself a favour by marrying a foreigner. Now she needs to shut the hell up and continue to get fatter by the day.

22 May 2017 at 18:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts