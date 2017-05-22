"I still dey kampe!" Gumsu Sani Abacha has a message for all the ''oloshis and tatafos'' who said her marriage won't last

Gumsu Fatima, daughter of late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha and her billionaire Cameroonian husband on Sunday, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.The mother of five posted photos and videos from the anniversary celebration and also a message for naysayers who predicted that her marriage won't last. She wrote;
"18 years of marriage no be chinchin o ... tolerance.. love... respect.. patience... prayers. To those all those tatafo ppl i still de inside kampe!! Una say i no fit stay for marriage... some say i be ajebutter that i can't handle it... I heard all sorts of stories some even said e no go pass one week. There's nothing i didn't hear.. Nothing ppl didn't say. Well a lot of una never even see husband up till now...... clap for una selves o!! OLOSHIS. I am here and I will be here forever by God's grace. In shaa Allah"More photos and the videos below...
3 comments:
Why do u always celebrate this people that are suppose to hide there face in shame
so she decided to reply all of them? "18 years of marriage no be chinchin o
tolerance.. love... respect.. patience... prayers. To those all those tatafo ppl i
She is still talking? Her papa is one of those who ruined Nigeria. She dis herself a favour by marrying a foreigner. Now she needs to shut the hell up and continue to get fatter by the day.
