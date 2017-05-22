 "I pray you remain impotent" Nigerian lady's message to man who photoshopped her face on a naked body, threatening to post it if she refuses to have sex with him | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

"I pray you remain impotent" Nigerian lady's message to man who photoshopped her face on a naked body, threatening to post it if she refuses to have sex with him

A young Nigerian lady, Benita took to Facebook to rain curses on a guy whom she claimed photoshopped her face onto a naked body and threatened to make it go viral if she refuses to have sex with him. Her post below:

"R.I.P To d guy who stole my pictures and photo edited it..using my face for another nude lady picture threatening to post it if I ddnt av sex wit him please ladies never trust anyone..nobody holy .dat picture isn't my real physique .inshore am more busty nd assy Dan dat body...now I want to tell dat guy. Dat wanna embarrass mi thinking he would av sex wit mi dat he has FAILED!!!! I pray you remain impotent in your life span nd may untimely death locate u sex monger"
Posted by at 5/22/2017 04:23:00 am

2 comments:

Nnenne George said...

What people can do eeeh! Not good at all.. we need to fear God!

22 May 2017 at 04:53
VJ said...

Mhnn. Nne how did you know that he is impotent? I am Judging from what you said oo. "HE SHOULD REMAIN IMPOTENT" na wa.

22 May 2017 at 04:58

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts