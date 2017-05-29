“I did not and I had never met Bola Tinubu before I was appointed commissioner and that says a lot about the kind of individual that he is. This is the kind of thinking that makes nations great; that is the kind of thinking that would make Nigeria great. A type of thinking that considers all of our diverse talents; a kind of thinking that does not allow parochialism; a kind of thinking that does not allow us to say anywhere belongs to only a set of people. That is when our country would be truly great.”
Monday, 29 May 2017
"I had never met Tinubu when he made me commissioner' - acting president, Yemi Osinbajo reveals
