Monday, 29 May 2017

"I had never met Tinubu when he made me commissioner' - acting president, Yemi Osinbajo reveals

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, says he hadn't met former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, before the latter made him the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state during his administration between 1999 and 2007. Speaking at the gala night to celebrate Lagos at 50 over the weekend, Osinbajo said;


“I did not and I had never met Bola Tinubu before I was appointed commissioner and that says a lot about the kind of individual that he is. This is the kind of thinking that makes nations great; that is the kind of thinking that would make Nigeria great. A type of thinking that considers all of our diverse talents; a kind of thinking that does not allow parochialism; a kind of thinking that does not allow us to say anywhere belongs to only a set of people. That is when our country would be truly great.”
