Friday, 26 May 2017

"I can't see y'all... I'm Gucci" Tiwa Savage tells her haters as she rocks pink fur

New photos of Tiwa Savage shows her wearing a pink fur coat in Ghana. But before fans could attack her for wearing such warm clothing in a country that is warm already, she pointed it out herself and told the haters that she can't see them.

She wrote: "Yeah I'm a Savage. Yeah I'm in Ghana. Yeah I'm wearing fur. Some haters will say but it's not cold in Ghana .. I can't see y'all ... I'm Gucci". More photos after the cut...



