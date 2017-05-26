She wrote: "Yeah I'm a Savage. Yeah I'm in Ghana. Yeah I'm wearing fur. Some haters will say but it's not cold in Ghana .. I can't see y'all ... I'm Gucci". More photos after the cut...
Friday, 26 May 2017
"I can't see y'all... I'm Gucci" Tiwa Savage tells her haters as she rocks pink fur
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/26/2017 04:23:00 pm
