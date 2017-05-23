 Hushpuppi shows off his new Gucci wears, diamond wrist watch and wads of cash on social media | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Hushpuppi shows off his new Gucci wears, diamond wrist watch and wads of cash on social media

Flamboyant Malaysia-based Nigerian, Hushpuppy, showed off wads of Euros, his new Gucci wears, and diamond wrist watch on Instagram. Big boy things...


Posted by at 5/23/2017 11:58:00 am

14 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

......Linda who cares? Next pls....

23 May 2017 at 12:01
RareSpecie Z said...

Isn't it ironic that all these luxurias has never look good on his Pathetic soul.

23 May 2017 at 12:05
Davido's driver said...

The only yahoo boy above EFCC

23 May 2017 at 12:06
Agbomen said...

Okpetu. Smh

23 May 2017 at 12:07
Emeka Izuogu said...

Them swear for am with Gucci

23 May 2017 at 12:12
Anonymous said...

May his soul rest in peace

23 May 2017 at 12:13
Anonymous said...

Big boy things indeed

23 May 2017 at 12:18
Anonymous said...

What kind of business is this dude into? I know its either drugs or yahoo.

23 May 2017 at 12:28
Okafor Chioma said...

Attention seeking mugu, money miss road

23 May 2017 at 12:30
Anonymous said...

No be lie @rarespecieZ

23 May 2017 at 12:30
Anonymous said...

Is high time u guys stop giving this idiot attention that cannot even explain his source of wealth.You bloggers make idiots popular when you know young people go through ur sites the more.Are you like encouraging what now?

23 May 2017 at 12:38
Anonymous said...

I am sure this guy is not literate

23 May 2017 at 12:44
daniel ubong said...

Who him Don help,next pls.

23 May 2017 at 12:45
Anonymous said...

No vex but someone should tell this guy that money can't buy finesse and so he knows, you don't wear mules with a tuxedo

23 May 2017 at 12:47

