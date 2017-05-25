How To Apply For A Masters Course At Sheffield Hallam University And Get Automatic £3,000 Tuition Discount

Gain work experience through our short and long-term placements and consultancy projects with real employers. We are also offering a £3,000 discount to Nigerian students starting undergraduate and masters courses in September and January.
A Sheffield Hallam qualification can help you
• increase your career options
• enhance your knowledge and experience of a subject or industry
• apply your learning and skills to the workplace
• gain professional accredited qualifications
• stand out from other graduates
Sheffield is an affordable city with a low cost of living compared to other UK cities. The city is home to 50,000 students and has a growing Nigerian student community.
Admission is still open for courses starting in September 2017 and January 2018.See the online prospectus for a full list of courses.
To apply for a masterscourse, please scan and send the documents listed below by email to Nigeria.office@shu.ac.uk
· Degree Certificate/Statement of result
· Academic transcript of undergraduate studies
· Two academic references (OR one academic and one employer references)
· WAEC/NECO certificate with minimum of C6 in English
· Statement of purpose
· Curriculum Vitae
· Completed application form (please download the application form here)
If you would like advice on the course options available or help with your application, please contact the Sheffield Hallam Nigeria Office.
For how to apply for undergraduate courses please also contact the Sheffield Hallam Nigeria Office
Mondays – Fridays, 9am to 5pm
Sheffield Hallam University
Nigeria Office
3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
08074094965, 08074094970
Seen
