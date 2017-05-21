How a 5-year-old boy saved parents who overdosed on heroin

Ohio Police in a new statement says a 5-year-old boy ran for two blocks in the dark to get help after finding his parents unconscious early on Thursday morning.
His grandfather Kenny Currey said the boy burst into his house saying, "Mom and dad's dead, mom and dad's dead!". Currey then ran back to the house and what he found scared him to death: His stepdaughter and her partner had overdosed on heroin.
Middletown police went to the house where they found the boy's 3-month-old sister sitting in a car seat, crying. They later found two adults who were unconscious.
"This 5-year-old child, a hero, saved 3 lives today. How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time?. They are supposed to be her guardians and never let anything bad happen to her" the police department posted on Facebook.
The father was revived after one dose of Narcan, a medication used to reverse heroin and other opiod overdoses, the police report said. The mother was given seven doses of Narcan and then transported to a hospital because she had not regained consciousness. She was later revived and was taken to jail, the report said.
6 comments:
Americans and drug issue... They need Jesus
the parents should be imprisoned and then they should be forced to get rehabilitated
thenbthe child should be given to a family member or taken by the state to be adopted by a family.
it is a crime to be in possession of heroin so they are going to get extra jail time.
Future Marvel hero!
The boy will become a police man..mark my words
Hmmm..drugs and itz problems
