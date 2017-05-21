 How a 5-year-old boy saved parents who overdosed on heroin | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

How a 5-year-old boy saved parents who overdosed on heroin

Ohio Police in a new statement says a 5-year-old boy ran for two blocks in the dark to get help after finding his parents unconscious early on Thursday morning.

His grandfather Kenny Currey said the boy burst into his house saying, "Mom and dad's dead, mom and dad's dead!". Currey then ran back to the house and what he found scared him to death: His stepdaughter and her partner had overdosed on heroin.
 

Middletown police went to the house where they found the boy's 3-month-old sister sitting in a car seat, crying. They later found two adults who were unconscious. 

"This 5-year-old child, a hero, saved 3 lives today. How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time?. They are supposed to be her guardians and never let anything bad happen to her"  the police department posted on Facebook.

The father was revived after one dose of Narcan, a medication used to reverse heroin and other opiod overdoses, the police report said. The mother was given seven doses of Narcan and then transported to a hospital because she had not regained consciousness. She was later revived and was taken to jail, the report said.

In Middletown, police brought the 5-year-old boy and his baby sister to the station after the incident and gave the boy a badge for his bravery. The boy's parents were arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment and disorderly conduct, police said, but more charges could be filed.
6 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

Americans and drug issue... They need Jesus

21 May 2017 at 15:20
Lori said...

the parents should be imprisoned and then they should be forced to get rehabilitated

thenbthe child should be given to a family member or taken by the state to be adopted by a family.

21 May 2017 at 15:53
Adam - Go To PenisEnlargementGym.com For A Larger Manhood. said...

it is a crime to be in possession of heroin so they are going to get extra jail time.

21 May 2017 at 15:54
Roman God said...

Future Marvel hero!

21 May 2017 at 16:18
Emeka Izuogu said...

The boy will become a police man..mark my words

21 May 2017 at 17:39
nony bright said...

Hmmm..drugs and itz problems

21 May 2017 at 18:19

