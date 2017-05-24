 Hot 'inmate' Jeremy Meeks spotted looking not so hot | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Hot 'inmate' Jeremy Meeks spotted looking not so hot

Jeremy Meeks came into prominence a few years ago when his mugshot was posted on Facebook by the police that arrested him and he was branded the 'hottest convict ever!'

He's since left prison and is now a model. But was seen recently not looking as hot as he used to be.
Posted by at 5/24/2017 04:07:00 pm

4 comments:

Amos Mohammed said...

Reality has begin to set in.

24 May 2017 at 16:15
Alloy Chikezie said...

Maybe he should have remained in prison.

24 May 2017 at 16:21
Anonymous said...

Just a bad pic ...he came out looking nice in the recent Philip plein line up

24 May 2017 at 16:25
Anonymous said...

How is he not Hot...Your Stupidity will be your downfall...Go Marry

24 May 2017 at 16:32

