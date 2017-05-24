Hot 'inmate' Jeremy Meeks spotted looking not so hot

Jeremy Meeks came into prominence a few years ago when his mugshot was posted on Facebook by the police that arrested him and he was branded the 'hottest convict ever!'
He's since left prison and is now a model. But was seen recently not looking as hot as he used to be.
4 comments:
Reality has begin to set in.
Maybe he should have remained in prison.
Just a bad pic ...he came out looking nice in the recent Philip plein line up
How is he not Hot...Your Stupidity will be your downfall...Go Marry
