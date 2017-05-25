'Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis' - Donald Trump tweets

Despite the photos and memes from Donald Trumps meeting with Pope Francis that seems to suggest the Pope wasn't really into him, the US president is happy regardless. After the meeting, Trump tweeted:
'Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world'.
2 comments:
Hope d meeting will have a positive effect on u!
Your disease is too much talk. The more a man talks the more he loses the passion to execute
