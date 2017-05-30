Hmmm...Nicki Minaj faking her romance with Nas?

I don't believe so, she's too famous to be trying some shitty publicity stunt especially with someone like Nas. Plus she went on Ellen show to confirm rumors she's dating the rap legend. But according to The Jasmine Brand, it's all a big PR stunt. Insiders tell The Jasmine Brand
,
[Nicki] told her team that she planned to link up with Nas to do a
collaboration”. She was like, “He’s the king of queens and I’m the queen
and this collab would silence everything. Her team was like, “Why not
take it a step further and put the idea of this being more
then a collab on the table?”
They were telling her, ‘Yo, this is an automatic win if y’all link up.’
Nicki is still feeling the sting from the Remy Ma situation, so they’re
trying to use all distractions to propel her fans and critics to forget
about her L.
She has never had a sleepover at his house. In fact, I think she was
just humoring Ellen. You know to be tongue in cheek, but she has spent
time with him. And no, they didn’t have sex, but they did do other
things.
Nas is her pawn to get back at Meek Mill. She wants people to think, ‘I
upgraded and you [Meek] out here looking like you taking Ls now.
