Hip-hop producer, Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow receive ‘Spirit of Detroit Award’ for inspiring young people

American Hip-hop and R&B producer Jermaine Dupri and rapper Bow Wow have been awarded the ‘Spirit of Detroit Award’ for their community service and inspiring young people. According to Detroit News, they were presented with the awards on Friday morning by Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield who stated that the were recognize for their community service, their work in stressing the importance of education and inspire young people in the city to achieve greatness.
“Oftentimes we only see one side of hip hop or one side of the artist, but we don’t see the side where you’re giving back to the community,” Sheffield said.
Bow Wow wrote:
"First off want to say thank you to the city of Detroit and council member ms Sheffield for this wonderful acknowledgement with the spirit award. I never been the type to brag about what i do for children or the community because I'm not looking for recognition. Its amazing how the media writes all these stories but yet fail to realize just how much good i do. I FAILED to realize that my antics must stop. The girls me wilin etc... sometimes I forget there are still people who look up to me or i inspire. I lost track of that. When i got this award it reminded me to Get it together stay positive and lead by example. Thank you I'm truly honored by this. Want to make Shai and my mom proud. PERIOD! #SOSOSUMMER17"
