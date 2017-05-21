Hilarious video of Hillary Clinton practicing how to avoid a hug from Donald Trump in 2016

In the video shared on Twitter, Reines stood in as Donald Trump and is seen trying to force a hug on Clinton who jokingly ran away from him as they practiced for the debate in September.
Captioning the video, he wrote: 'Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice ... A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16).'
Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice...— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017
A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa
7 comments:
So hilarious...
it is funny. i wonder what kind of president would have been if she was in power.
click here now for penis enlargement
she still has hope if the democrats rally around to impeach donald trump so that there would be a vacuum.
Lol
So how is this a news??? just because of your continuous hate for Trump!!!
and your continuous support for gaysm,,Linda gerrout
This video of Hillary Clinton practicing on how to avoid a hug from Donald Trump in 2016 is funny
Funny
Hahahahahahahahahahaha
Post a Comment