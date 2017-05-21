 Hilarious video of Hillary Clinton practicing how to avoid a hug from Donald Trump in 2016 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 21 May 2017

Hilarious video of Hillary Clinton practicing how to avoid a hug from Donald Trump in 2016

Hillary Clinton's former aide Philippe Reines shared this hilarious video of the former secretary of state and presidential candidate, practicing how to avoid an unwanted hug from Donald Trump ahead of a debate during the 2016 election.
In the video shared on Twitter, Reines stood in as Donald Trump and is seen trying to force a hug on Clinton who jokingly ran away from him as they practiced for the debate in September.

Captioning the video, he wrote: 'Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice ... A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16).'

Watch the hilarious video below...
Saphire Muna said...

So hilarious...

21 May 2017 at 09:54
Kelly said...

it is funny. i wonder what kind of president would have been if she was in power.

click here now for penis enlargement

she still has hope if the democrats rally around to impeach donald trump so that there would be a vacuum.

21 May 2017 at 09:54
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol

21 May 2017 at 10:00
Anonymous said...

So how is this a news??? just because of your continuous hate for Trump!!!
and your continuous support for gaysm,,Linda gerrout

21 May 2017 at 10:02
Nigerian Dailies said...

This video of Hillary Clinton practicing on how to avoid a hug from Donald Trump in 2016 is funny

21 May 2017 at 10:03
christie benjamin said...

Funny

21 May 2017 at 10:19
MUFC said...

Hahahahahahahahahahaha

21 May 2017 at 11:28

